The Defender network’s award-winning photojournalist Jimmie Aggison was on hand for the City of Houston’s inaugural One Safe Houston Community Day.

The event, hosted by Mayor Sylvester Turner and the One Safe Houston Advisory Committee, was highlighted by backpack giveaways, dance performances, face painting, games, and lunch provided by McDonald’s.

Community Day focused on youth ages 7 to 18 and provided information to help young people prepare for a safe and successful school year. Families came out in force and took advantage of health screenings in time for back to school.

Several city of Houston and local community organizations participated in the event which included performances by an art dance group and displays and demonstrations by the Houston Fire and Police departments, including a ladder truck, high-water rescue vehicles, tactical equipment, an HPD helicopter, show cars, and more.

The Houston Health Department provided free health screenings and immunizations. The Immunization Bureau distributed information about childhood vaccines, and representatives from DAWN, and the City’s Gang Prevention and Intervention Office were on hand, as well.

The event took place at Tidwell Community Center (9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016.



A member of the Houston Police Department gets schooled by a community youngster in hoops during the inaugural One Safe Houston Community Day. Photo by Jimmie Aggison. Credit: Jimmie Aggison



























































On February 2, 2022, Mayor Sylvester Turner released One Safe Houston, a public safety initiative to combat violent crime that focuses on four key areas:

· Violence Reduction and Crime Prevention

· Crisis Intervention, Response, and Recovery

· Youth Outreach Opportunities

· Key Community Partnerships