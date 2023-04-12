Congratulations to the High School for Law and Justice Nutrition Club for winning first place in the Harris County 4-H Food Challenge Contest that took place on January 21. The club has been chartered since 2021; however, this was its first time competing in any 4-H contest.

“Winning first place felt incredible and well deserved,” participant Sydney Vallair said. “I know my team and I put our all into preparing our dish and presentation. And it definitely paid off!”

The second team won third place. Both teams participated in the mock 4-H Food Challenge contest held at their school in December 2022.

“This was my first real competition and I’m so proud of myself and my team for winning,” Dyllan Sweezer said. “I really enjoyed seeing the different plates from each group. It might sound weird, but I love working under pressure. It was a fun experience and can’t wait to go to district and hopefully win there too.”

In April, they will join other Prairie View A&M University 4-H’ers at the National 4-H Conference held in Washington, D.C.