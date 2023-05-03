Prairie View A&M University’s Wellness in Houston staff members collaborated with Buffalo Bayou Partnership to lend a hand in the beautification of Buffalo Bayou Park on Friday, March 3.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership was established in 1986 and focuses on 10 square miles of the bayou that flows through the heart of Houston.

PVAMU Wellness in Houston members in action. Credit: Photo courtesy PVAMU

According to the Buffalo Bayou website, “This 160-acre greenspace lies west of downtown Houston and includes beautiful gardens and native landscaping; hike and bike trails; paddle craft and bike rentals; the go-to dog park in the city; public art; a creative nature play area; two visitor centers; and gathering places for visitors to picnic, relax and enjoy outdoor activities.”

Buffalo Bayou Partnership maintains Buffalo Bayou Park with the help of volunteers and annual funding provided by the Downtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

“Each year, volunteers contribute thousands of hours removing invasive plants, weeding, planting native vegetation, picking up trash and debris, and other tasks as needed,” the Bayou’s website states. “BBP’s restoration and beautification activities lead to a healthier environment and provide an enhanced recreational and cultural amenity for all to enjoy.”

PVAMU Wellness in Houston members in action. Credit: Photo courtesy PVAMU

It was a fun-filled morning learning about Texas’ native plants and their role in the environment, the importance of using mulch, and how gardening and landscaping can positively impact your physical and mental health, as well as the health of the environment. The information was provided by our Agriculture and Natural Resource Associate, Carley Howell, in conjunction with BBP’s Volunteer Coordinator, Steve Parker.

To learn more about the programs offered and how to get involved with Wellness in Houston, please contact us at wellnesshouston@pvamu.edu.