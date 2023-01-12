The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green returns early this year; Feb. 10 in fact. This means Houstonians can enjoy five weeks of roller-skating fun in Discovery Green at downtown Houston’s only outdoor roller rink, as the opportunity to enjoy the fun will run from Feb. 10 – Mar. 17.

This year features a new and improved rink with a rubber subfloor for increased comfort and bright colors perfect for cool photos.



On opening Night, Friday, Feb. 10 (5 p.m. – 11 p.m.), festivities will include tunes by DJ Yung Chris and roller derby demonstrations from Daisies & Pancakes. Skate instructors will showcase their epic talent. The first 50 skaters in line to skate for free. Forever Green members skate for free from 5 – 7 p.m.

The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green will host weekly specials throughout the season including nights with special discounts, live DJs, themed music and more. New this year is College Night where college students with ID may receive $2 off admission. On Valentine’s Day, couples can skate for $16.



The Rink: Rolling at Discovery Green will be open Friday, Feb. 10, through Friday, Mar. 17, 2023. Hours are: Monday – Thursday, 5 – 10 p.m.; Fridays 5 –11 p.m.; Saturdays and school holidays (Mar. 13-17) 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For a breakdown of the entire Feb. 10 – Mar. 17 lineup of special skating events and to purchase tickets ($12 plus tax) which must be purchased online, visit www.discoverygreen.com/rollerrink. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17. Non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome. Forever Green Members, First Responders and Military will receive a $2 discount for tickets purchased onsite with proof of member or ID card (up to 5 people). KPRC 2 is the official media sponsor.

DEFENDER READERS SHARE WHY THEY LOVE SKATING

I love roller skating for the community, the music and nostalgia. The roller rink was my first social club. Roller blading for me helps clear my mind and gives me a good sweat. Plus, it’s easier on the knees than running. (Alieshia Baisy)

It’s great exercise, it’s exciting, it’s exhilarating, yet calming at the same time. It’s meditative and it’s sexy!! (if u know what you’re doing). (KaRa Ma’at)

Skating is like dancing. Instead of dancing to the music. You skate to it! (Kefing Moor)

Roller rinks are staples in the community. It’s where friends and family gather. It’s where you meet the cute boys and girls. Swaying to the music, feeling the cool air on your cheeks when you learn to skate fast is like riding a bike. The freedom! (Demethra Orion)

Skating is like flying on the ground. There’s something g so freeing and exciting and calming all at the same time. (Misty Starks)

It’s liberating and the music just relaxes me. I’m not thinking about anything else but getting my sk8 on. (Shonda Grant)