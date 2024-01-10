The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, a remarkable exhibition highlighting the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present, will be introduced by the Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH). From Jan. 12 to June 23, the highly acclaimed collection will feature over 100 meticulously collected treasures by Bernard and Shirley Kinsey throughout their five-decade marriage.

Considered one of the most comprehensive surveys of African American history and culture outside of the Smithsonian Institution, The Kinsey Collection showcases the diversity of African American accomplishments. The Josef and Edith Mincberg Gallery will serve as the venue for this groundbreaking exhibition, displaying masterpieces ranging from paintings and sculptures to rare books, letters, and manuscripts. Notably, the collection includes several previously unseen pieces.

The Kinsey Collection has received numerous accolades, including three national awards, notably the esteemed National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Having captivated over 16 million visitors, the exhibition has traveled to more than 35 cities in the United States and internationally, leaving a lasting impact at renowned venues such as the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, EPCOT Walt Disney World, and the University of Hong Kong Museum and Gallery.

This intersection of art and history delves into African Americans’ lives, achievements, and artistic contributions from the 16th century to the contemporary times. It vividly presents critical historical periods, including the slave trade, the Civil War era, the Harlem Renaissance, and the civil rights movement. The exhibition also pays tribute to celebrated artists such as Charles Alston, Richard Barthé, Bisa Butler, Elizabeth Catlett, and Alma Thomas.

Bernard and Shirley Kinsey, graduates of Florida A&M University and originally from Florida, began their collecting journey to commemorate their travels. What started as a personal endeavor soon became a repository of African American art and history.