From the civil rights movement’s quest for freedom to Hollywood and even the corridors of power in the White House, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, affectionately known as The Divine Nine, remains a driving force for transformation across college campuses and beyond.

These Black Greek-letter organizations embody the shared values of scholarship, service, and the profound strength found within a community.

Comprising four sororities and five fraternities, the National Pan-Hellenic Council resounds with the chants, steps, and community service events often led by its members. Eminent figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and the late John Lewis, as well as celebrated artists like Angela Bassett and Sheryl Lee Ralph, alongside influential athletes such as Michael Jordan and Colin Kaepernick, have all been part of these impactful “D9” organizations.

The origins of the D9

The origins of The Divine Nine trace back to a time when African Americans faced systemic denials of fundamental rights and privileges. Fueled by racial isolation at predominantly white campuses and social barriers like class distinctions, these organizations emerged as a need for solidarity among like-minded individuals.

Beginning with Alpha Phi Alpha as the pioneering Black Greek-lettered fraternity in 1906 at Cornell University, eight more organizations followed suit. Notably, five originated at Howard University, including Alpha Kappa Alpha (1908), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. (1911), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. (1913), Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. (1914), and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. (1920). Indianapolis witnessed the founding of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. (1911) at Indiana University and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. (1922) at Butler University. Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc. emerged at Morgan State College, now Morgan State University, in 1963.

Despite its roots in adversity due to racism, the members pursuing higher education have become trailblazers in STEM programs, finance, media, and various professions, leaving an enduring impact on contemporary society.

With nearly 2 million collective members today, membership often transcends generations, becoming a cherished family tradition where grandparents, parents, and children forge a special bond by joining the same organizations.

The power of these organizations

Black Greek-letter organizations (BGLOs) emerged during a period that is characterized as a low point in American race relations. These associations were established on the principles of personal excellence, racial uplift, community service, civic action and kinship. Their emergence coincided with significant national developments, including the rise of Jim Crow laws, the popularity of scientific racism, and widespread racial violence and prejudice.

Over time, the Divine 9 has yielded some of the most influential leaders of color in healthcare, fashion, politics, business, global affairs and more. Also, leaders from the Divine 9 have been credited with pushing some of the most transformative change in our communities and throughout the world.

Alpha Kappa Alpha pushed anti-lynching legislation in 1921 and created the first congressional lobby for a racial minority group’s civil rights in 1938. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. played a critical role in the Women’s Suffrage March in 1913, ensuring women’s right to vote. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. launched a voter-education program called “A Voteless People is a Hopeless People,” way back in the 1930s when Black citizens faced extraordinary voter suppression efforts.

And members have been making impact for years. Omega Psi Phi’s Carter G. Woodson gave us Black History Month and celebrated scientist George Washington Carver was a member of Phi Beta Sigma. The Harlem Renaissance, a period of African Americans’ self-actualization, is seasoned with such names as Alain Locke, James Weldon Johnson (both Sigmas), Langston Hughes (Omega), Zora Neale Hurston (Zeta Phi Beta), and Countee Cullen (Alpha Phi Alpha). We also have: Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James (Kappa Alpha Psi); Dr. Charles Drew (Omega); Mary T. Washington Wylie (Sigma Gamma Rho), the first African American woman to become a C.P.A. in the U.S.; and Harry Alford (Iota Phi Theta), co-founder of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. And we can’t forget important sociopolitical figures such as Ralph Bunche, Thurgood Marshall (both Alphas), Dorothy Height, Shirley Chisholm and Loretta Lynch, members of Delta Sigma Theta. In 2016, America learned the empowering story of “Hidden Figures” Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy J. Vaughan and Mary W. Jackson, all members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Divine Nine Founding dates

December 4, 1906 – Alpha Phi Alpha, Cornell University January 15, 1908 – Alpha Kappa Alpha, Howard University January 5, 1911 – Kappa Alpha Psi, Indiana University November 17, 1911 – Omega Psi Phi, Howard University January 13, 1913 – Delta Sigma Theta, Howard University January 9, 1914 – Phi Beta Sigma, Howard University January 16, 2020 – Zeta Phi Beta, Howard University November 12, 1922 – Sigma Gamma Rho, Butler University September 19, 1963 – Iota Phi Theta, Morgan State University