The members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated recently celebrated their Founders’ Day, commemorating 116 years. Members come from diverse backgrounds and are known for various stellar contributions. For example, Dr. Maya Angelou is a world-famous poet, author, actress, activist and filmmaker. Alicia Keys is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician. Coretta Scott King was the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, the most prominent 20th-century civil rights activist. Rosa Parks is generally considered the mother of the civil rights movement.
In 2016, the movie Hidden Figures is a biographical story of three legendary African American women who critically impacted science history. All three women, Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Johnson Vaughan and Mary Winston Jackson are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.
Below is a list of other notable Alpha Kappa Alpha sisters and a more extensive list of our distinguished sisterhood.
These and other Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority , Incorporated women have built national programs on the foundation of family and community. The Launching New Dimensions of Service Program is their most important community effort. For more information on signature programs, please go here (make this a link). Through these programs, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated assists with the most crucial needs of the black community.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, was founded by nine women on Howard University’s campus in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. The founders were Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor). AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.
Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”
Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green
Symbol: Ivy Leaf