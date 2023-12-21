Actor Christian Keyes has caused a stir and quite a bit of speculation following the release of a painful admission that he was sexually harassed by an influential Hollywood heavyweight.

Keyes recently went on Instagram for over an hour to reveal the alleged sexual harassment and assault he claimed he endured by an unnamed powerful Hollywood heavy-hitter who offered him $100,000 to sleep with him. Additionally, he acknowledged the controversy surrounding Diddy was a doozy, but men were victims, too. The 48-year-old actor also talked about the stigma and shame of coming forward with such an emotional disclosure.

“He is claiming that he has multiple Black men on the payroll and that they had to show up when he requested them to be there,” Christian revealed. “Clearly, that’s why it felt like it was okay for him to say these things to me. It happens. It’s not just women that have to deal with this; it happens to men sometimes. It will be men tempting men.”

I see people just skipped over this piece of the #ChristianKeyes allegations … It’s multiple people involved. He also alleged being sexually harassed and assaulted by a female actress as well. We see this many times with women grabbing rappers and singers. pic.twitter.com/jnozYguDOh — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) December 17, 2023

The All The Queen’s Men star spoke about trying to forgive the unnamed man, being transparent and how being “built different” helped him get through the sexual harassment as a starving artist.

“I was broke as fuck. I am telling you, I would have loved that 100 grand, but I wasn’t going to sell my soul.”

Fans took to the X app to discuss the actor’s eye-opening revelation and who the offender could be. Some folks implied the actor was talking about Tyler Perry, and others opined that the mogul wasn’t the culprit. Other X app users announced they understood why Christian didn’t mention names and they’d wait for more information outside of the revealing video.

I think it’s very dangerous that some of y’all are on here claiming that Christian Keyes was talking about Tyler Perry with your whole chest. . . Especially after Christian has liked the tweet saying that it wasn’t Tyler Perry. pic.twitter.com/9HY17XWOx9 — Elle Murasaki (@itsellemurasaki) December 18, 2023

I don’t think it’s TP #ChristianKeyes



I just don’t think he’d be working currently on a show and speaking on phone with person he wants to punch in face pic.twitter.com/EeyXpCdZJo — CJ G (@cjgproduxions) December 18, 2023

2 things: Can we normalize showing support without demanding all of the tea? And can we normalize not playing blues clues to figure out whodunit? Christian Keyes bravely spoke about enduring sexual harassment and I saw too many people saying he should've kept quiet if he didn't… pic.twitter.com/wVWEZxK3jp — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) December 19, 2023

It’s obvious who Christian Keyes talking about, but if we never hear about this again, that means he took a hefty check, bc the person definitely gone reach out. pic.twitter.com/3utcTSQwwZ — teee.bee特里🕷🧜🏾‍♂️ (@TerreB1999) December 16, 2023

Christian’s brave confession comes on the heels of Diddy’s very public sexual assault lawsuit by former May-December lover Cassie. The mogul, who also stepped down as the CEO of Revolt, settled with the 37-year-old singer one day after she dropped her bombshell.