Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., founded by 22 women at Howard University, has a revered history of sisterhood and social activism. The organization embodied a vision for African American women to face challenges and attain academic excellence, community service, and social justice in a supportive environment at a time when they had limited opportunities.
The organization also has over 1,000 chapters globally, including the Bahamas, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bermuda, Canada, England, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, West Africa and South Africa, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.
Since its founding in 1913, the sorority has had thousands of members, some of whom went on to gain fame and celebrity in several spheres, including politics, music, acting, and sports.
The Defender has compiled a list of some of the most famous members of the sorority. Take a look!