What started out as a scary beginning of the year for multi-talented Jamie Foxx is ending with a lot of love and appreciation for the mastery of the Oscar winner’s craft.

Foxx, who is known for the trifecta as an actor, singer and comedian, was presented the Vanguard Award for his acting job in the Prime Video movie “The Burial” during the Critics Choice Association‘s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

It was Foxx’s first public appearance since he was hospitalized earlier this year following a life-threatening event. Foxx was visibly emotional during his acceptance speech while receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk,” he said upon arriving at the podium. “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough,” Foxx continued. “I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

Actress Jurnee Smollett, who appears alongside Foxx in the film, presented him with the award, calling him, a “true vanguard, a pioneer who has broken down barriers and inspired generations of artists like myself to be bold, audacious dreamers,” per Variety.

Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April while shooting “Back in Action,” his upcoming Netflix film alongside Cameron Diaz. His family — specifically, his daughter, Corinne Foxx — kept the public up to date as he continued to heal.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she shared at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

As he recovered, various acclaimed projects starring him premiered, including “The Burial” and on Netfix, “They Cloned Tyrone.”

In August, Foxx took to social media to thank his fans and those who’d shown him support, writing: “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day.”