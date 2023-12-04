Superstar Janet Jackson joined other celebrities over the weekend for AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s (AHF) World AIDS Day Concert at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas, on December 1, 2023. Ticket sales from the concert benefitted HIV/AIDS awareness.

World AIDS Day is an annual commemorative event to honor those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS, to show support for those currently living with HIV/AIDS, and to emphasize the fight against HIV/AIDS is not over. Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning choreographer, director, and producer Debbie Allen will speak at the event, and AHF will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Emmy Award-winning actor and activist Blair Underwood.

Janet Jackson’s December 1st performance came on the heels of her North American Together Again tour, the highest-grossing tour ever in her career, which derives its name from Jackson’s 1997 hit song “Together Again” – the artist’s personal tribute to a friend lost to AIDS as well as AIDS victims and their families worldwide.

AHF Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Blair Underwood has been a powerful voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS for more than three decades. The award-winning television, film, and stage actor co-founded Artists for a New South Africa, an organization addressing the devastating impact HIV/AIDS has on families and children throughout the continent. In 2003, Underwood joined Ashley Judd as a spokesperson for YouthAIDS, and he has since expanded his advocacy in partnership with AHF, particularly in Washington, D.C., which hasthe most HIV cases per capita and nearly three times the national rate.