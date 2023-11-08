Lauryn Hill is back on tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

But the show has not gone on without criticism. Hill is being criticized for not being on time for performance.

Hill recently responded to the criticism.

On Saturday night (November 4), the legendary singer took the stage in Los Angeles for her concert, which she was slightly late to, and addressed her tardiness.

“Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” the Fugees member told the audience. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”

She continued, “When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’ So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we’re not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”