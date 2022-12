Master P hopped on IG to respond to his son Romeo. The video clip is heart-wrenching as the hip-hop mogul tells his estranged son that his door is always open to him, that he grieves differently, and is working through his own trauma. He even addressed the accusation that Romeo said his father never supported him, but Master P said he doesn’t like feeling like an ATM, especially to ungrateful people. Parents nor children are perfect, and we hope this family reconciles.