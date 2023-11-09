Megan Thee Stallion went back to Texas Southern University, her alma mater, on Wednesday. While there, she surprised the recipients of the Flamin’ Hot scholarship at a university’s pep rally.

The fund was established earlier this year, and out of all the applicants, 20 TSU seniors will be awarded a slice of the $175,000 scholarship fund.

“We want to help graduating seniors because that helps to get them off on a fresh start once they graduate,” TSU’s Assistant Vice President of Alumni Relations & Special Events Connie Cochran said. Cochran also said more students will benefit from the fund in the months to come. “Students will have an opportunity to probably apply in December for the spring semester.”

“Everyone deserves to be their Flamin’ Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates – especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs,” senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, Tina Mahal said in a press release.

The scholarship is partly funded by the exclusive Flamin’ Hot University merch line created by fashion designer Melody Ehsani with input from Megan.

“I had an absolute blast bringing Flamin’ Hot University to life and tapping into my love for food and fashion,” Megan said in a press release. “But more than anything, I’m extremely proud that we were able to uplift TSU students, establish an impactful scholarship fund, support the Pete and Thomas Foundation, and promote the importance of education.”

Flamin’ Hot will make additional contributions of $100,000 to the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization the Grammy-winning singer started in 2022. The organization focuses on assisting and uplifting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston by focusing on three things: education, housing, and health and wellness.

Isaac Palacios, a TSU senior and Flamin’ Hot Scholarship recipient, is the first Hispanic to receive the title of Mr. School of Communications in TSU history. He said this scholarship is the first scholarship he’s ever received in his educational career. “Being able to receive it at Texas Southern in collaboration with Megan and Flamin’ Hot is a blessing in its own,” Palacios said.

Stallion was joined by TSU’s marching band, Ocean of Soul, and participated in a chat with the university’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, Tracy Clemons.