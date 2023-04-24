Simone Biles is married. The Olympic gymnast married NFL player Jonathan Owens. The 26-year-old announced the exciting news on social media on Saturday. The pair was first romantically linked in 2020 after meeting on a dating app.

More than one year after announcing their engagement, the Olympian, 26, and football safety, 27, tied the knot at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse on April 21.

“I do,” Simone wrote on Instagram April 22, alongside photos of the couple at their intimate wedding ceremony. “Officially Owens.”

Jonathan commented, “Wifey got a great ring to it. First day of forever.” He also shared the pics on his own Instagram, writing, “My person, forever #TheOwens #itsofficial.”

The bride wore a white, ruffled, halter gown with her hair styled in a high ponytail. The groom sported a beige suit with no tie.

The couple shared pics of the two exchanging vows with an officiant, kissing inside the building and on a rooftop and signing their Montgomery County, Texas marriage license, which is dated April 21. These special snaps come a week after Simone posted an image of the two holding the paperwork.

The ceremony comes a little more than a year after Simone revealed Jonathan popped the question in a romantic fashion—and yes, she was practically doing backflips over the engagement.