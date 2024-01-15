As winter sets in, shorter days and colder temperatures can cast a shadow on our well-being. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), commonly known as the winter blues, isn’t just a catchy term—it’s a genuine form of depression triggered by seasonal changes. While many associate it with winter, it can also affect some during the summer.

Experts link SAD to decreased sunlight, impacting mental health. African Americans with higher Vitamin D deficiency rates face a unique challenge as melanin-rich skin needs more sunlight. Columbia University estimates SAD affects 10 million Americans, with over 500,000 hospitalized annually. And when you add the “strong Black woman” narrative into the mix, they often hide their struggles, choosing rather to take care of business and put others’ needs first before taking care of themselves.

If you’re living in a generously warmer climate like Texas, and are suffering through the weather changes, don’t worry, we’ve got you. The Defender spoke with Dr. Cindy Trimm, bestselling author, life strategist, and psychotherapist, on ways Black people can properly manage symptoms of SAD.

Defender: When we’re talking about the causes of seasonal depression and the specific ways it shows up for Black folks in the United States, what are those red flags?

Trimm: Living in a post-pandemic world, we’ve experienced waves of challenges, with the third wave addressing mental health issues, particularly seasonal depression or SAD. It’s now a crisis, evidenced by anxiety, depression, loneliness, and substance use as coping mechanisms, especially affecting people of color due to light exposure changes. Seasonal depression, occurring cyclically in fall and winter with shorter daylight hours, may disproportionately impact black people due to light sensitivity.

There could be a persistent feeling of sadness, hopelessness, or worthlessness. Or there may be changes in sleep patterns where people start taking melatonin to deal with insomnia or oversleeping. Then other signs include weight gain or loss, fatigue or low energy, and difficulty concentrating and making decisions. And then, of course, just losing interest in activities and sometimes social withdrawal and isolation.

Defender: Are there cultural or societal factors that play a role in how Seasonal Depression is perceived or addressed within the Black community?

Trimm: Historically, appearing mentally unwell carries a stigma. There are other factors, of course, cultural and socio-cultural, including cultural expectations. There’s a stigma still that exists where mental illnesses are not taken as seriously in the Black community. You get over things. You have to be strong. So, many people learn how to swallow and deal with it the best they can and sometimes develop maladaptive coping skills. Historically, no one wants to appear crazy or out of their mind. And that is a stigma that is placed upon people that may be showing signs of seasonal depression.

Defender: What can be done in our community to address Seasonal Depression to meet the unique needs and experiences of Black individuals?

Trimm: We need more open dialogue, just like the Defender is doing. But a lot of times people live in isolation, especially those who are aging. The elderly feel socially disconnected. The older you get, the less likely you will go out. So, lifestyle changes and the lack of social support contribute to that. I think, making psychotherapy accessible.

The other thing is influencing policymakers. I also think churches, as well as other nonprofit organizations, can work to help people with lifestyle changes. And this is where places of faith can come in because people lack authentic relationships. I think places of faith can offer that. And they can offer group therapy, as well. And there are other coping strategies for that.

Defender: Are there specific strategies or treatments that have been found effective in mitigating the impact of SAD in Black communities?

Trimm: There’s the fact that we should be able to understand the triggers. We can help people to understand the triggers and then also encourage people to seek help early. I encourage self-care, activities that boost your mood, exercise, relaxation, and taking up a hobby. And then also having a vision for your life. And set some realistic goals. If it’s really, really bad, consider medication. And then there’s also alternative medicine and natural medicine that they can take. But the whole idea of self-care and coping skills and reading more and programs and radio and television and social media where people are focusing on self-care and mental health to connect with that kind of source so that you can approach your struggle or your crisis in a better way.

People nowadays are sleep deprived, and that can show up as depression, as well. Exposure to sunlight can also influence the body’s cortisol level. We’re stressed out. And high cortisol often contributes to a lot of physical melodies. You want to make sure that the hormone that relates to stress and wakefulness we get exposed to in the morning through natural sunlight or those lamps. And the last thing is endorphins. We know endorphins are released from exercise. Expose yourself to sunlight, go out and walk in the sunlight. And if it’s too cold, do indoor exercise to release that endorphin.