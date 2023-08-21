See a doctor for a prescription ASAP.

There are treatments for the flu through prescriptions like Tamiflu, an antiviral medication that may reduce the length of the illness. But you have to act fast.

“The treatment window for flu is usually within the first 48 hours of the onset of symptoms,” Tong said.

Get lots of rest.

Congratulations, your bed is now your new best friend.

“One of the most important things you can do for yourself is to allow your body to rest while you are feeling under the weather,” Tong said. “Resting gives your body a chance to fight off the infection and can help boost your immune system.”

Stay hydrated and eat good foods.

This goes for the flu or a common cold. You tend to get dehydrated due to fever sweats or lack of appetite, Tong said.

“Drinking warm and hot liquids can aid in rehydrating your body and [alleviate] symptoms such as congestion, sore throat and coughing,” he said. “Healthy soups and broths may also help in feeding your body the nutrients it needs while recovering.”

Use home remedies to help ease your symptoms.

Items you already have on hand in your medicine cabinet or at home may help abate some of the nasty side effects of your illness.

“Using a humidifier may make it easier to breathe,” Rohr said. “Fevers can be treated with acetaminophen or ibuprofen. Cough drops may soothe a dry or sore throat and help lessen the cough.”

Take a bath or shower.

“If you are experiencing a chill or a fever, taking a warm bath or cool shower could offer some comfort,” Tong said. “Adding shower or bath bombs containing eucalyptus, menthol or other essential oils could make the experience more pleasant.”

Seek additional medical care if the symptoms become too much.