Once you start whitening your teeth, keeping that glow going can be kind of addictive. It can also be kind of expensive. Thankfully, there is a way to help your teeth stay brighter longer: by watching what you eat.

Dentists tell you what foods to avoid between whitenings to avoid dimming that new glow. But few of them will tell you about these foods that can keep you out of the dentist’s office longer and help you keep your teeth bright.

You don’t have to eat these foods around the clock. But munching on these snacks here and there, including after a meal when you can’t brush your teeth, will keep them whiter longer.

Strawberries

They’re red on the outside, but inside they’re full of good stuff (including malic acid) that actually helps clean discolored teeth.

Nuts

The rough and crunchy surface is like exfoliation for your teeth. Eat them after a soda or sugary snack to work on plaque and stains when you don’t have a chance to brush.

Onions

They don’t do great things for your breath, but it’s the stink (the allicin inside of them) that can fight off bacteria and strengthen your teeth.

Gum

Gum makes you produce more spit, which washes away food particles in your mouth that can lead to discoloration.

Watermelon

This summer snack is full of vitamin C that can kill stain-causing bacteria in your mouth (and strengthen your gums).

Bananas

The inside of the peel can whiten your teeth, especially after a glass of red wine or other staining food. Rub the white part of the peel on your teeth for two minutes and then rinse for a powerful natural whitening.

Carrots

Carrots won’t help whiten your teeth right after you eat them, but they’re full of vitamin A, which helps strengthen your tooth enamel to help it fight off stains.

Celery

Celery is one of the best foods for getting water and cleaning between your teeth where a lot of staining happens.

Check out more at www.madamenoire.com.