For far too many men, conversations about the prostate are avoided like the plague. But Ronald Galvin, a prostate cancer survivor, actively seeks opportunities to share his story and encourage men and those who love them to make discussions about prostate cancer and treatments a healthy part of our regular dialogues.

Though Galvin has had many job titles, including entrepreneur and minister, at the core of his work is community building and empowerment. Part of that empowerment work involves making sure Black men are knowledgeable about prostate health and the importance of having a partner and support system around them. For Galvin, his wife, Dr. Yanique Redwood, executive director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, and author of “White Women Cry and Call Me Angry,” has been a huge part of his journey to health.

Here, Galvin shares the post-surgery part of his journey with the Defender.

DEFENDER: What about post-surgery?

GALVIN: I had some complications. I had some swelling, things like that, afterward. But, it was Yanique, the research, having a community, mother and wife. I didn’t have any other brothers to talk to though. But being able by grace to find this technology that was the best in the world at the time for prostate cancer.

DEFENDER: Does that mean you’re now cancer-free?

GALVIN: I’m gonna answer that two ways. Because if I’m a brother or a sister with a brother reading this, I’m listening for two things: What was the healing trajectory and then what’s the quality of life? So, I’m cancer-free. Been cancer-free since 2010, the surgery, praise God. The other thing about my cancer is that it was in the margins. What they mean by that is, the cancer had not spread beyond the boundaries of the prostate into the other tissue or into bone or anything like that. And I was also young at the time. So, all of that was in my favor. But I’m cancer-free, as healthy as I’ve ever been. Some of that might be because Yanique and I are living for the most part in Montego Bay Jamaica. I’m perfectly fine. So, some people have challenges with urinary control immediately afterward, and then in the years afterward. It took me probably about two months to get back to good urinary control. One of the exercises they propose, because the older you get, the weaker your tract gets, whether you have a prostate or not, was to keep doing kegel exercises.

Dr. Yanique Redwood (right) with husband Ronald-Galvin (left). Credit: Dr. Redwood

DEFENDER: What about dealing with erectile dysfunction?

GALVIN: Of course, the prostate impacts erectile “functionability.” There are all kinds of rehabilitation therapies if you have a good clinic. And all of them are pretty good now around this issue. To kind of get you back into the game, there are pumps. There are treatments like Cialis and Viagra. But, there was this other thing. They actually have injections. And let me just say to the brothers who are listening, with the injections, you go from zero to a thousand in 2.2 seconds. I was like, “Whoa” . So, what I’m trying to say is that you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of life as it relates to sexual function. There are a lot of things out there that can facilitate that process. The quality of our intimate life is better now than it was before. I’m happy to have further conversations with folks who want to get into other details. There’s so much out there for folks who’ve gone through this surgery.

DEFENDER: What was the most surprising thing about this entire journey?

GALVIN: That I actually came out on the other side of this better. That’s what’s surprising. Because there are all kinds of cancers out there. And this one, men don’t even wanna talk about it. Matter of fact, brothers get nervous just about getting checked for prostate cancer. But I actually came out better and in every way. The other thing that is relatively surprising, and I think it’s because of all of the grace that I experienced in the process, is how openly I feel comfortable talking about it. I think somewhere along the line, I made a commitment to myself and the ancestors in our community that the way that I could acknowledge and express my gratefulness for the grace that I received, is by doing this; “Say brother, you can get through this and be better.”

DEFENDER: Are there any lessons you took from this journey to give to brothers?

GALVIN: The first thing is get checked. Brothers, we should be getting regular visits to the doctor anyway. Do not put it off. Matter of fact, we’re still in the wake of a global pandemic where everybody’s health has been compromised. So, let’s just be clear on that; whether you caught COVID or not. Second thing; at least once a year, and if you have a history of cancer or prostate cancer in particular in your family, maybe more than once a year, please get your prostate checked. It needs to get checked two ways. One is through the PSA. That’s measuring your blood level. I think it’s antigens in your blood level. And then, the digital exam, which is to see if there are any lumps on the actual prostate. Brothers all get nervous about the digital exam. It takes three seconds. And three seconds could save your life and save your quality of life, because remember, they caught mine early. And then third, if you find that you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, you don’t have to go through it by yourself. Be in solidarity and rally up with your partner and your family. But there are also other brothers and men at large who’ve done this, who have beautiful quality of lives and who would be wide open to be in community with you, walk with you, and talk to you. And I think that’s the most important thing. Find a community that can walk with you.