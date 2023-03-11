Sipping PositiviTea, a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to informing, educating and empowering women, men and families impacted by breast cancer and related illnesses, has announced a series of upcoming events designed to raise awareness and funds for those struggling with mental health challenges related to breast and chest cancer.

The events, for both survivors and caregivers, will take place over the course of the next few months and include a range of activities designed to engage the community and promote a positive mindset.

Highlights include “The Big Energy Bruch,” a brunch party where participants can connect with others and share stories about their experiences, along with a community walk designed to inspire and promote physical activity and a positive mental mind state.

“At Sipping PositiviTea, we understand how difficult it can be to manage mental health challenges, especially during these uncertain times, while thriving during a breast cancer diagnosis or the aftermath,” said Founder/CEO Dr Jacque Colbert. “We believe that by creating a supportive community and promoting healthy habits, we can help people find the strength and resilience they need to overcome these obstacles.”

Event flyer

And according to Colbert, there’s no better way to kick-off the festivities than to start the celebration during International Women’s Month with the BIG Energy Brunch.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to get dressed up, enjoy good food, drinks and connect with like-minded individuals who share your passion for giving back to the community. The Brunch offers a fun and relaxed atmosphere where guests can have a good time while supporting a great cause… it’s a day of fun, food and philanthropy.”

According to Sipping PositiviTEA participants, this brunch promises to be an unforgettable experience, complete with bottomless mimosas and delicious food. Guests will have the chance to network and socialize and learn more about the organization and its mission while also potentially winning raffle prizes.

All event proceeds will go towards supporting the organization’s work.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their signature pink dresses to show their support for the cause.

The brunch is scheduled to take place March 18, at the 024 Grille located inside the Westin Memorial City Mall (945 Gessner Road Houston, TX 77024).

For more information about upcoming events from Sipping PositiviTea, visit their website at www.sippingpositivitea.org.