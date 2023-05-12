May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Our question to you is what are you doing to take of your mental well-being?
Nearly one in five American live with mental health conditions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Spend time removing the stigma of mental healthcare and education, and support others who might be struggling at this time.
There are many events in Houston that are bringing panels, workshops, and wellness activities to keep you on the right track.
Here is our list of five events that you should put on your list today.
Mimosa Yoga at the Park
When: Every Sunday in May
Time: 11 a.m.-Noon
Location: Hermann Memorial Park
Note: Bring your own Mimosa or pre-purchase online: $5
Mental Health Talk
When: Thursday, May 11
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Family Solutions, 350 North Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 121
Mental Health Discussion Panel
Hosted by: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Omicron Omega Chapter
When: Saturday, May 13
Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Location: Steve Radack Community Center
The Equipped Woman: A Mental & Spiritual Disciplines & Tools Workshop
When: Saturday, May 20
Time: 2-4 p.m.
Location: 14083 South Main St.
Black Mental Health Expo
When: Sunday, May 21
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Location: 13097 Nitida St.