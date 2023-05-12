May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Our question to you is what are you doing to take of your mental well-being?

Nearly one in five American live with mental health conditions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Spend time removing the stigma of mental healthcare and education, and support others who might be struggling at this time.

There are many events in Houston that are bringing panels, workshops, and wellness activities to keep you on the right track.

Here is our list of five events that you should put on your list today.

When: Every Sunday in May

Time: 11 a.m.-Noon

Location: Hermann Memorial Park

Note: Bring your own Mimosa or pre-purchase online: $5

When: Thursday, May 11

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Family Solutions, 350 North Sam Houston Parkway East, Suite 121

Hosted by: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Omicron Omega Chapter

When: Saturday, May 13

Time: 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Location: Steve Radack Community Center

When: Saturday, May 20

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: 14083 South Main St.

When: Sunday, May 21

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Location: 13097 Nitida St.