Deep-rooted systemic inequalities in the American healthcare system have contributed to skepticism within the African American community. With a history marked by disparities in pain management and healthcare access, the issue of fibroids and hysterectomies has emerged as a prominent concern, particularly impacting Black women.

As July marks Uterine Fibroid Awareness Month, it becomes crucial to shed light on the top 5 lesser-known facts about fibroids that everyone should know.

Widespread Prevalence: Fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterus, affect a staggering 80% of women and individuals with uteruses by the age of 50, according to the Office on Women’s Health. This highlights the urgent need for understanding and addressing this common health issue.

Disproportionate Impact on Black Women: Shockingly, Black women are three times more likely than their white counterparts to develop uterine fibroids, as reported by the Mayo Clinic. This racial disparity underscores the urgent need for targeted awareness, support, and accessible healthcare for affected communities.

Varied Symptoms and Severity: Fibroids can manifest in various ways, leading to a range of symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and even fertility challenges. The severity of symptoms can vary greatly, highlighting the importance of personalized medical care and tailored treatment plans.

Influence on Reproductive Health: Fibroids can significantly impact reproductive health, including fertility and pregnancy outcomes. They can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, including preterm birth and miscarriage. It is crucial for individuals considering starting a family to be aware of the potential implications and seek appropriate medical guidance.

Diverse Treatment Options: While a hysterectomy, the surgical removal of the uterus, has traditionally been the standard treatment for fibroids, there are now a multitude of alternative options available. These include minimally invasive procedures, hormonal therapies, and uterine fibroid embolization, which offer less invasive alternatives and preserve fertility for those who desire it.