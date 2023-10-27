HSPVA becomes the first school in Texas bold enough to present the production of ‘The Prom’ musical featuring tomorrow’s stars today.

The Kinder High School of Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) has a long history of both making history and producing artistic history-makers. This week, the school that saw industry movers and shakers like Robert Glasper, Beyonce’, Jason Moran, Donnie Scantz, Adrienne Carter and scores more matriculate within their walls, is making another kind of history – being the first school in the Lone Star state bold enough to present the production of “The Prom,” an award-winning Broadway musical about being accepting of all people, regardless of who they love.

“The Prom,” a production based on a true story about “four eccentric Broadway stars, a small town prom, and the power of love,” ran on Broadway from Nov. 2018 to August 2019. The musical toured nationally starting in 2021 and received several Tony nods in 2019. It was adapted for film in 2020 and can be found on Netflix.

But the hope is, whether Houstonians choose “The Prom” for their next Netflix & chill episode or not, they will take the time to see it performed live at HSPVA (700 Austin St., Houston, TX 77002). Though opening night has passed (Oct. 25), shows are still available to catch on Oct. 27 and 28 at 6:30 p.m.; Oct. 28 and 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Cast members of HPSVA’s production of ‘The Prom.’ Photo by Lyle Ross.

Tickets to “The Prom” are now on sale at www.hspvaboxoffice.com. The show is rated PG-13 for the whole family.

And seeing it live offers attendees the added bonus of witnessing the stars of tomorrow before it costs big money to see them perform. According to HSPVA’s track record, current cast members of “The Prom” stand an excellent chance of making their own mark on the world.

Fernell Hogan

Whether on Broadway, like HSPVA alum and special guests at the opening night performance, Fernell Hogan (a Tony Award-winning actor who starred in “The Prom ” among other productions on Broadway); in the world of medicine like HSPVA alum Dr. Aziza Glass (a real-life veterinarian who became the first African-American adult host of the Disney XD original series “Roman to the Rescue”); or anchoring local news like HSPVA alum Samica Knight, HSPVA produces confident, talented forces of nature ready and able to change the world.

The all-school musical production features more than 100 student performers, designers, technicians, and musicians from every art area. The school edition production is directed by Rozie Curtis, choreographed by Janie Carothers, vocal direction by Marcus Jauregui and orchestra direction by Connor Fetting.

Hogan, who is currently starring in the Broadway Musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” made a surprise visit from NYC to congratulate the cast and crew for opening night.

Here are some cast and crew members starring in the current HSPVA production, sharing in their own words, what it means to be part of this historic production.

HSPVA CAST & CREW

For me, being the student music director in the musical, “The Prom,” has allowed me to continue my interest in exploring different genres of music outside of classical piano. As the first high school in Texas to showcase this musical, I am very proud to be surrounded by a community of people who take the initiative to do something that has never been done before (which is something I aspire to do for the rest of my life). Overall, I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue my leadership involvement in HSPVA All-School Productions and create long-lasting memories along the way. (Savannah Dever , Student Music Director; Classical Piano, C/O 24)

Being in “The Prom” musical and being the first high school in Texas to perform it means a lot to me. It’s a story about accepting people for who they are and standing up for what’s right. I hope our performance makes people think about being more accepting and loving toward others. It’s a big deal, and I’m proud to be a part of it. (Jackson Swinton aka Principal Tom Hawkins; Theater, C/O 24)

I think the best part about being in “The Prom” as the first school in Texas to do it is the environment that we are surrounded by. We go to a very accepting school and I am so grateful for that. So, it only feels fitting that we are the first school in the state to do this show. There is a large sense of community and worth and love within the cast and crew because a majority of us are LGBTQIA+ or allies, so we can truly express ourselves and be who we are to each other without any fear. I think it is important that we are the first ones to do the show because of the state that we’re in, geographically and literally. Our state’s government is trying to take away the rights of an entire community just for being who they are, just because of bigotry, just because of hatred. I think we are laying down the foundation for many other schools to start doing shows that touch on topics like this to show exactly what the show’s message is – love and acceptance and that everybody is worthy of a normal life no matter who they are. (Comfort Azagidi aka Sheldon; Musical Theater, C/O 24)

It honestly means so much to be able to have an incredible opportunity. I am only a sophomore and the fact that I get to have this experience in this show is incredible. What’s even crazier is that we’re the first school to do “The Prom” in Texas!! It’s very important that you come see it, not only for a good time but also for understanding. Even though you may not be part of the LGBTQ+ community it’s always important to see other people’s POV and see what people just like you go through. No one deserves to be treated differently, whether they be gay, trans or even bi. No one is perfect and everyone has imperfections… and it starts with us making the change. As Japanese writer Haruki Murakami stated, “All of us are imperfect human beings living in an imperfect world.” (Ogechi Nwachukwu aka Alyssa Greene; Vocal, C/O 26)

Words cannot describe how much being able to be part of the orchestra for “The Prom” means to me. This is my first production playing the violin. As for the past two years, I have spent my time working on the management side of the All-School Musicals at Kinder HSPVA. In addition to the personal joy it brings me, knowing that I am playing a small role in telling this crucial story further makes this experience all the more meaningful. (Tess Reed , “The Prom” orchestra member; Orchestra, C/O 24)

It means a lot to me to perform in the first production of “The Prom” in Texas. This is an important story to tell because it celebrates inclusivity, love and acceptance; a message that resonates with all audiences. (Sydney Gibson aka Mrs. Greene; Vocal, C/O 24)

Participating in “The Prom” as the student Senior Dance Captain is a tremendous honor. It signifies being part of an important story that celebrates all love and the freedom to express it. What makes it even more exciting is that our high school is the first in Texas to perform this groundbreaking musical. It’s an opportunity to inspire others to embrace diversity and I feel fortunate to play a role in this historic moment. (Trevon Hector, Dance Captain/Ensemble; Dance, C/O 24)