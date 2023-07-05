If you love burgers and you love Black businesses, then this is the list for you. Let me know what you think, and if you have any Black-owned burger joints to add to the list, send their info my way at aswad@defendernetwork.com.

Burns Burger Shack

8307 De Priest St, Houston, TX 77088

(832) 230-3538

If you think their BBQ is legendary, just wait until you try their burgers.

Cream Burger

3481 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 659-7660

Beverly Greenwood (Ms. Cream Burger) is as no-nonsense as the burgers are good. If you’ve ever ordered anything there, you already know. But if you haven’t, stop waiting and get on over for a sho-nuff good burger.

Sunshine’s Vegetarian Deli and Health Food Store

3102 Old Spanish Trail (OST), Houston, TX 77054

(713) 643-2884

For you vegans in the building, y’all already know the deal. Sunshine’s has a burger for you… and some garlic kale… and some vegan nachos… and some etc., etc. And their food is loved not only by vegans, but folk who just like good food, period.

5601 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020

(713) 674-8020

This is how this spot is described online: “Unassuming counter-serve shack whipping up BBQ, deep-fried seafood, burgers & Cajun eats.” I’ll describe it in one word: “Bruh!”

3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

(713) 364-2284

Though Trill Burgers is the new kid on the block, this place is way more than just the flavor of the moment. These burgers are insane, and worth whatever time you have to spend in line to get’em.