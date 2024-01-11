The Children’s Museum Houston and the Houston Defender are joining forces to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Museum’s 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The event at the Children’s Museum is honoring the legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with messages of unity, justice, and peace, children of all ages will take center stage with “I Have a Dream” speech rendition, peace march, performances and more!

“The Children’s Museum has offered children in the Houston area an amazing experience of learning, love and fun,” said Defender CEO Sonny Messiah Jiles. ” I remember taking my children, who are in their 30s, to the museum as they explored the grocery store, learned science through hands-on experiments and developed new friendships. It was fascinating then and they continue the mission today. The Defender is proud to partner with the Children’s Museum Houston for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day because it is important our children learn that “character” is the true reflection of a person.”

As part of the festivities, civil leader Laurence “Larry” Payne will posthumously receive the “Caryakid Award. The event starts at noon on Saturday in the Brown Auditorium. The award will presented by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Past honorees are former Houston Urban League President Sylvia Brooks, Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Senior Pastor Marcus Cosby, State Rep Garnet Coleman and Sonny Messiah Jiles.

Here is a list of events and activities that will take place throughout the day.

Musical Medley: Dr. Kiana Williams will enlighten with “Lift Every Voice and Sing” rendition.

Caryakid Award: Museum's highest honor to be presented posthumously to Larry Payne.

Peace March Led by Kid's Committee: Exercise your right in celebration of Civil Rights.

Power of Poetry: Presented by Houston Defender editor and author ReShonda Tate Billingsley.

"I Have a Dream: " Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott.

Hear the powerful speech in a reenactment by Steve Scott. Happy Birthday: Celebrate Dr. King’s life with a performance by Dr. Kiana Williams.

ON-GOING ACTIVITIES:

Dream Clouds : Share your dreams for changing the world at Junktion.

Peace Doves: Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion.

Make a world symbol of peace and what it means to you at Junktion. Star Promise: Take the pledge to be kind and fair to everyone at Junktion.

Tickets are available at: https://bit.ly/41TsgsT