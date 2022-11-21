Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, opted to straighten her natural hair rather than wear it in braids so that the United States could acclimate to “having a Black family in the White House.”

“No, they’re not ready,” Obama stated during a book event at the Warner Theatre in Washington, DC. Michelle Obama said she wanted to stay out of the spotlight so that her husband, former President Barack Obama, could focus on his legislative objectives.

“Let me keep my hair straight,” she said, adding: “Let’s get health care passed.

Obama addressed the pressure placed on Black women to adhere to white beauty standards by straightening their hair; rather than having braids, fro, or dreads. The forever First Lady shared that she now wears her hair in braids.

In her interview appearance at the Warner Theater to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry,” with Ellen DeGeneres, the former FLOTUS reminded folks of this oldie, but goodie:

“They tripped out when Barack wore a tan suit,” referring to the flak Barack Obama faced for his fashion choice back in 2014. “The great indignity, the scandal of the Obama administration.”

Hairstyles are another hurdle facing Black women in the workplace, Obama went on: natural hairstyles can be criticized as less professional, even if it may be easier to wear one’s hair that way.

“We deal with it – the whole thing about, ‘Do you show up with your natural hair?’” Obama said. “That’s the African American experience … but women in offices that are worried, ‘Should I wear skirts? Should I wear pantyhose?’ I hate pantyhose.”