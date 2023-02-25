The Marvel Cinematic Universe just keeps on rolling along, producing smash hit after smash hit, with only a few hiccups along the way.

And judging by box office numbers, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is on its way to becoming another MCU blockbuster, opening with $104 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films.

If you add in what the movie made overseas ($121.3 million), it’s no surprise that Marvel’s smallest hero is bringing in the big bucks.

But what is surprising to some (though not to Black people) is the buzz that the movie’s “villain” Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, steals the show.

Paul Rudd (left) as Ant-Man with Jonathan Majors as Kang. Photo courtesy Marvel Studios

“Yo, your boy Majors is a beast, my ni**a,” said FuQuan Bradley, upon exiting a recent Houston showing of the movie. “He needs his own flick, for real thought.”

Jennifer Springs concurred with Bradley, in her own way.

“Lord, have mercy, that man there. Oh my God,” she said. “Kang can take over the Marvel universe, my universe, any universe he wants, and it’ll be alright with me.”

Though the movie scored uncharacteristically low with audiences that gave it a “B” CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes grade of 48%, Majors is still scoring off the charts.

Some movie critics and Joe Blow moviegoers are describing Majors’ performance in the movie as “Shakespearean” (for you young folk, that means excellent and award-worthy).

But judge for yourself. And if Majors’ past work is any indication (Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, etc.), “Quantumania” is worth checking out just to see Kang do his thang.