Organizers of the nation’s largest wine and music festival, Célébrez en Rosé, have announced the event will be making its highly-anticipated return to Houston this spring on Saturday, April 29, at a new venue in the Houston Botanic Garden.

Since its founding in 2018, Célébrez en Rosé (French for “Celebrate in Pink”) has become a can’t-miss event through its all-star music lineups, having featured renowned artists like Robin Thicke, Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, Mya, DJ Cassidy, DJ Jazzy Jeff and many more, as well as its high fashion, Instagram-worthy, photo installations, luxurious VIP experiences and culinary offerings from celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Kelis.

Robin Thicke performs in front of a crowd during Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival

Following the success of the first annual Houston festival in 2022, which attracted a crowd of 3,000 pink and white-clad attendees, this year’s Célébrez en Rosé will be returning to a new and greatly improved location. The recently opened Houston Botanic Garden, conveniently located just a few miles from William P. Hobby Airport and the attractive downtown area, provides the perfect landscape for pink and white-clad attendees to enjoy a full day of music, wines and local food.

Ladies pose in the photo installations during the Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival. Credit: Courtesy of Célébrez en Rosé Wine & Music Festival

Célébrez en Rosé will take place in three U.S. cities this spring, kicking off in Houston on April 29, followed by Atlanta on May 7 and culminating with the DMV event on May 28.

Tickets for all Célebrez en Rosé events are on sale now. A full entertainment lineup for each city will be announced in the coming weeks.

For additional information, including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit celebrezenrose.com.