Some first dates can be truly disturbing, like the ones you go on with the man who just cries the entire time about how his wife left him for her yoga instructor or the ones you go on with the guy who arrives with a clipboard of questions on which he is clearly giving you a grade. When you put yourself out there to date, you also welcome in a lot of odd, unstable and just plain disturbing characters. You just have to work your way through them to find the good ones, but boy can that work leave you feeling dejected, demoralized and disgusted sometimes. It’s a good idea to have some go-to techniques to recover from really bad first dates, so they don’t leave a bad taste in your mouth and put you off to dating entirely. Here are 15 ways to bounce back from a disturbing first date.

REALIZE YOU’VE BEEN THERE, TOO

Okay maybe you’ve never cried on a first date, but you’ve been in the position before when you went on dates while you were still too fragile to do, so. Don’t be too frightened of the unstable dates; they’ll come around just like you did.

Stop questioning your filter

You might become terrified, thinking you just don’t know how to spot the crazies! Don’t do that to yourself. Most of the world is pretty good at making a first impression. This could have happened to anybody.

BUT, TAKE A MOMENT TO REFLECT ON YOUR FILTER

You probably just met your very first super needy/neurotic/controlling/whatever the flawed personality type is. Now you can evaluate them, and take note of ways you can identify this type of person in the future. This can be a learning experience.

STAY AWAY FROM THE INTERNET

This isn’t a time to check your dating profiles. You might eagerly say yes to a date with anyone, just trying to rinse out the bad taste left in your mouth by the last one.

CALL A FRIEND AND LAUGH ABOUT IT

If you call your best friend and tell her what happened, she can probably tell you five other women that this has happened to, and you can just laugh.

GO BE WITH YOUR BEST FRIEND

See a good friend. Remind yourself that you have a wonderful network of close relationships, so you don’t have to date any of these, er, characters you’ve been meeting.

CUT TIES IF YOU NEED TO

Some dates leave you so disturbed that you can’t stand the thought of the guy even thinking he might see you again. If you need to, for your own sanity, send a text right after the date saying, “You seem wonderful but I don’t feel any chemistry here.” Get him out of your system fast!

SEE YOUR MALE FRIENDS

Remind yourself that there are sane, kind and stable men out there. You just didn’t happen to go on a date with one of those tonight.

LOOK FOR THE SILVER LINING

Now you know the happy hour at that sushi place is great, and you know exactly where to find free parking.

