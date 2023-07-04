One of the reasons why Houston is considered foodie heaven is because the Bayou City has one of the most dynamic food trick scenes in the country. Here are five of the best. And what’s even cooler—they’re Black-owned.

Hibachi Bros signature ‘BRO-RITO’ with house-made ‘Bro Sauce.’ Courtesy Hibachi Bros.

4501 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77004

(346) 388-2443

IG: @hibachibroshtx

Hibachi Bros is Houston’s first Black-owned authentic Japanese Styled Hibachi Food Truck. And not only is their food superb, but apparently, “they love the kids.” They annually host a “Burritos for Backpacks” supply drive to help HISD students in need get ready for the new school year. Hibachi Bros offer a free chicken “Bro-Rito,” the company’s signature dish, in exchange for a donation of a new backpack for an HISD student in need.

Courtesy Houstatlantavegan

2850 Fannin St., Houston, TX 77002

(832) 623-6639

IG: @houstatlantavegan

The vegans are taking over, and proving that eating healthy doesn’t have to mean giving up taste. Because this food truck right here is serious about bringing the flavor. Keep turning up your nose on these vegan spots if you want to, but y’all goin’ learn.

Houston Sauce Pit crew. Courtesy Houston Sauce Pit. Credit: Courtesy Houston Sauce Pit.

4906 Almeda, Houston, TX 77004 (Food truck location changes daily)

832-649-8286

IG: @HoustonSaucePit

If you tried the BBQ from this already iconic and legendary food truck without any prior knowledge of how they roll, you would have no way of knowing they are an all-vegan spot. And when I say their food is insanely good… Bruh!

Ashaki Huges, founder Suzie’s Fusion Cusine.

2616 Blodgett St., Houston, TX 77004

(713) 689-0504

IG: @letsuziehelp

The founder and CEO of Suzie’s Traditional Fusion Cuisine, Ashaki Hughes, has been in the food and beverage industry for over 22 years. As a young girl, she observed her grandparents’ entrepreneurship with their business venture in Guyana (South America). Their example fueled Hughes’ passion to help serve her community by literally serving her community with some of the best eats in the country. Yeah, I said it. And the frequent-eater miles that I’ve piled up at Suzie’s lets you know I’ve literally put my money where my mouth is. When Hughes moved to H-Town a little over a decade ago, she noticed a lack of diversity in the Houston food industry (i.e., not many Caribbean diaspora food options). Suzie’s Fusion Cuisine was born to fill that void. And fill it (and many stomachs) they have.

Courtesy www.twistedgrilledcheese.com

Galleria Food Truck Park

2829 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, TX 77056

IG: @twistedgrilledcheese

This is one of those, “you’ve got to experience it to believe it” type spots. This food truck might as well have been named Cheese Heaven, because that’s exactly what it is. Just making your way through the insane menu is an experience in its own right. They’ve got something for everyone.