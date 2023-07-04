Houston has an array of museums that speak to and showcase the Black experience. Here are some that you and your family should definitely visit and/or revisit this summer.

Courtesy Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Facebook page.

3816 Caroline St., Houston, TX 77004

713) 942-8920

The Buffalo Soldiers were a group of formerly enslaved, freemen and Black Civil War soldiers who were the first to serve during peacetime. The Buffalo Soldiers served in several wars, such as The Spanish American War, The Philippine Insurrection, The Mexican Expedition, World War I, World War II and the Korean Police Action. The museum features memorabilia from several former soldiers, such as artillery, former uniforms and common supplies the soldiers used. $10 (adults) $5 (students, seniors, military personnel), free (Thursday between 1-5 p.m.).

Michelle Barnes, director of the Community Artists Collective. Courtesy CAC.

4101 San Jacinto, Ste. 116, Houston, TX 77004

713)523-1616

The Collective provides a platform for the work of local Black artists. It has a special sensitivity to African American women artists. The museum is currently showing “Self Love,” an exhibition featuring women artists displaying their perception of themselves and the effects it has on them. Free. Open Thursday through Saturday 12p.m. – 5p.m. and by appointment.

Getty Images.

Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural & Events Center

5309 MLK Blvd., Houston, TX 77021

(832) 408-1071

Come experience one of the most important and moving exhibits ever. The African Holocaust Exhibit exists to honor that ancient ancestral wisdom that says, “Those who fail to learn from their past are doomed to repeat it.” Though the African Holocaust, also known as the Maafa, was a horrendous crime against humanity, robbing the planet of millions upon millions of African lives and all the potential, promise and dreams its victims possessed, it shows the resilience, grit, courage and determination of the children of the motherland (our ancestors) and their descendants (us). Learning of the ugly, vile, violent bitterness of the European-led capture, kidnapping and human trafficking of African people for hundreds of years is difficult and unsettling, but necessary. And it reminds us of the incredible resolve and divine dynamism our people possess to have survived that tragedy strong enough to lay the foundation for modern civilization even as the “uncivilized” refuse to acknowledge our incredible humanity. Open Every Saturday, 12p.m. – 5p.m.

HMAAC April 2022 exhibit, ‘The Jazz Church of Houston’ by Tierney Malone. Photo by Aswad Walker.

4807 Caroline St., Houston, TX 77004

713) 526-1015

The museum features art that represents the culture of Africans and African Americans across the state and geographical region. HMAAC also hosts discussions and features work from artists such as Ntozake Shange, author of “For colored girls who have considered suicide/When the rainbow is enuf.” Free. Open Thursday through Saturday from 11a.m. to 6p.m.

Courtesy Bisong Art Gallery website.

1305 Sterrett St.

Houston, TX 77002

(713) 498-3015

info@bisonggallery.com

Carla Bisong founded this gallery to connect artists and buyers, and “inspire, uplift and enrich a person’s life,” according to Bisong’s website. Founded in 2013 in a 1,300-square-foot loft, Bisong wanted to use her gallery to showcase community art and create a local platform for artists. Bisong Gallery is a community venue, providing art collectors, art lovers, interior designers, non-profits and businesses the opportunity to buy original artwork created by emerging and mid-career artists. We exhibit a variety of mediums from paintings, photography, hand-blown glass and sculptures. Open Wednesday through Saturday from 1p.m. to 5p.m.

Beverly Harris and Chrystal Beasley pose for a photo during a 2017 event at the Gite Gallery. Photo by Aswad Walker.

2024 E. Alabama St., Houston, TX 77004

(713) 523-3311

This sub-Saharan African gallery provides a distinct experience that differs from the average gallery. Showcasing colorful and bold African art, this space features unique artifacts, paintings, clothing, textiles, furniture and handmade wooden sculptures. Open Thursday through Saturday from 10a.m. to 6p.m.

Artist Israel McCloud’s row house, ‘House Being Home as Garden’ at Project Row Houses Drive-By 55. Photo by Aswad Walker. Credit: Photo by Aswad Walker.

2521 Holman St., Houston, TX 77004

(713) 526-7662

This community-engagement organization serves as a facility for art programs and neighborhood development inside Third Ward. Project Row Houses started in 1993, when seven local artists — James Bettison, Bert Long, Jesse Lott, Rick Lowe, Floyd Newsum, Bert Samples, and George Smith — noticed potential in the intersection of Holman and Live Oak streets, and saw an opportunity for social development within the community. The project consists of five blocks and houses 39 structures where you can find studios for artists, tutoring, a public art program and exhibits of student work. Admission Free. Open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5p.m.