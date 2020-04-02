April 2, 2020

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span><span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

The Defender is choosing to look at the extended Stay-at-Home order as a special gift. This week’s Defender shares COVID-19 resources being made available to us through the local and federal government, and how to access them.

Our Take-Out Good Eats list of Black-owned restaurants is now available to you. Check out where you can find good food with flavor: bit.ly/houstonblackrestaurants.

It’s the perfect time to cozy up to a good book. The Defender’s suggested reading list is sure to have something for everyone.

The sports world has taken a hiatus amid the coronavirus crisis, but our sports stories have not. Check out our pro stories regarding an exit strategy for Deshaun Watson, and another regarding Randall Cobb looking to fill the Texans’ WR void. And, did you know Johnnie Means was the first African American swimmer to receive a scholarship to a predominantly white Texas school? Learn more about Means in this week’s Defender.