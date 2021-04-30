In this week’s Defender…

There have been some major changes in law enforcement in the city of Houston. One of the main changes was Troy Finner being appointed as HPD Chief. Defender’s Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley sat down with the new Police Chief to discuss everything from racism and community policing to fighting crime. The full interview is available at www.defendernetwork.com .

Joshua Johnson lost his life at the hands of a police officer last April, and still no justice has been served. See what help U.S. Rep. Al Green plans to give to the family in efforts to find out the truth about Johnson’s murder and hold the criminal accountable.

Can you believe more than 50k Houstonians have missed their second COVID-19 shot? Well, it’s the truth. Learn the source of this problem from local medical leaders in this week’s Defender.

To say that the Houston Texans are in a tough spot in the 2021 Draft is a complete understatement. Pro/ College Sports Editor Terrance Harris breaks down the good, bad, and the ugly regarding this year’s NFL Draft and the Texans’ position in it.

Fort Bend Hightower High School’s Jaiden Itson is a true track superstar in the making. High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles sat down with the University of Iowa commit to see what makes her so special. Read her story this week’s Defender.

