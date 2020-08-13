August 13, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Protect your power. The upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave American women the right to vote, reminds us that obtaining voting rights has never been easy for African Americans. This week’s Defender reflects on 100 years of suffrage and Black women who flexed their political muscle long before Barbara Jordan and Shirley Chisholm.

HISD starts back to school next month, but the district can’t locate more than 7,000 students. Learn what HISD is doing about it.

Vaccinations are declining as kids stay out of pediatricians’ offices because of parents’ COVID-19 fears. The risks and recommendations are in this week’s edition.

In sports, versatility is the name of the Texans’ offensive game. Check out what Texans QB Deshaun Watson is most excited about this season.

Stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Plus, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com where ReShonda Tate Billingsley tells what’s happening each week in NewsWrap, plus see why police reform is still needed in America, and we provide you with updates on local COVID-19 testing sites. In Fit & Fine, health and wellness coach Tia Alexander shares her enthusiasm for physical, mental, and spiritual fitness. Check out Tia’s feature on Friday.