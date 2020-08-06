August 6, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Is there a safe way to reopen classrooms? Some tell us to follow the science and postpone in-person education, others tell us to reopen schools and help revive the economy. This week, we look at the proactive back-to-school approaches of PVAMU and TSU.

If you need extra income, Harris County will need thousands of election workers in October and November. See if you meet the requirements.

Black women are in the spotlight in this year’s political arena and the stakes have never been higher. Learn how Black women are rising politically.

In sports, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson speaks his mind. Check out his responses to play this season, his contract extension, the DeAndre Hopkins trade and more.

