December 10, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Texas Southern University has been dubbed the lead HBCU and hub for COVID-19 testing in the state of Texas. Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate Billingsley shares how TSU has been able to thrive in the midst of the pandemic.

Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is seriously considering putting a curfew in place to slow the spread. Read more about the Mayor’s plans for the city and the possible effects it may have.

President-Elect Joe Biden could be making history with his bold choice of Gen. Lloyd Austin (Ret.) as his Secretary of Defense. Learn more about the impact of this decision in this week’s Defender.

The recent Port of Houston MWBE report reveals discrimination against minority groups, especially Blacks. Check out what Houston leaders Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Port Houston Chairman Ric Campo have to say about this in the Business section of this week’s Defender.

The Texas High School football playoffs will begin next week. Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles breaks down whose favored to win it all.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, Ft. Bend County extends early voting hours for runoffs, City Council approves $10 million to boost small business relief programs, and COVID continues to become a harsh reality for more and more people.