December 24, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Discover the Top Stories in the 2020 YEAR-IN-REVIEW that matters to the Black community. The Houston Defender Network team of ReShonda Tate Billingsley, Aswad Walker, and Marilyn Marshall share the big headlines in local, state, national, and entertainment news.

The dynamic sports duo of Terrance Harris and Jodie B. Jiles reflect on the 2020 YEAR-IN-REVIEW Top Stories in professional, college, and high school sports news.

Looking back at those who are no longer with us but their memories live on, the Defender unveils 24 obituaries of local and national personalities in the Black Community.

An added bonus is a spotlight on the BEST Defender covers and centerfolds, along with our new project- the Redesign of Public Safety. Check it out.

THIS IS OUR LAST EDITION OF THE YEAR. The Defender wishes you a Happy Holiday and we look forward to you joining us in 2021.

