December 3, 2020

The combination of COVID-19 and online learning is having a devastating impact on our educational system: Failing students and overburdened teachers. With report cards being issued, Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker shares the opinions of educators and parents on the short and long-term influence on Black children.

Fit & Fine highlights Millennial entrepreneur and Personal Trainer Joseph Warren. Get a glimpse of who he is and his full story online at defendernetwork.com.

The new I-45 proposed redesign affects Black Houstonians in more ways than you might imagine. Find out what local Houston leaders are saying about this new project in this week’s Defender.

Dr. Cedric Alexander speaks on police reform from the perspective of a Black man and former Police Chief. Dr. Alexander has some unique views on how reform should be handle.

In Sports, College | Pro Editor Terrance Harris talks about the new addition to the Houston Rockets and Bridgeland High School’s star Wide Receiver Dylan Goffney is making a major impact with his play according to Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles.

On the Web, the TSU banking program is gifted a 100k deposit, Capital City Black Film Festival is reaching a global audience, and COVID-19 is still running buck wild.