January 14, 2021

As we prepare to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, we reflect on his book “Where Do We Go from Here” and we ask Houstonians that question in light of the recent chaos at the Capitol. Aswad Walker breaks down how the Civil Rights icon’s message would reflect on the tumultuous and divisive America we find ourselves in today.

The fight over opening a Strip Club on Old Spanish Trail (OST) is heating up. See what Community leaders, state State Rep. Shawn Theirry, and State Senator Borris Miles, along with a number of civic organizations have to say about this establishment opening in this or Third Ward.

The beautiful and intelligent Fitness CEO Nneoma Anugwom is this week’s feature for Fit & Fine. Read more about Anugwom and her amazing story in this week’s Defender or online.

Pastor Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, who plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud last year, was recently sentenced. The Windsor Village Church Family issued a statement worth reading.

On the Web, COVID-19 is still here….why they want us to stay home and Terrence Harris and Jodie Jiles have amazing sports profiles.