January 7, 2021

In this week’s Defender…

Prairie View A&M President Ruth Simmons’s efforts have brought in more than $50 million to the university. This is a major step in the financial advancement of this Texas-based HBCU. Defender Associate Editor Aswad Walker takes a look at how the funds were raised, who made contributions, and how they plan to spend it.

The courts said “NO” to the TEA takeover of the HISD board. Get the details and an update on the Superintendent search.

City councilman Greg Travis is being blasted for his negative comments about Black women. See what his council colleagues City Councilmember Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz and Dr. Letitia Plummer have to say about Travis’ words.

Fit & Fine highlights entrepreneur and Photographer Dean Greene. He has an interesting story of how he got into fitness.

Recently we lost two giants in the Black community, Kenneth “Cab” Calloway and Author Eric Jerome Dickey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families. Read more about the impact these men had in this week’s Defender.

Restaurant Owner, Entrepreneur, and Community Activist Marcus Davis and Pepsico have a unique new relationship. Get the scoop in this week’s Defender.

North Shore High School Wide Receiver Shadrach Banks is making a major impact. Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles’ interview with the young superstar reveals how he sees the game.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top stories impacting the Black community.