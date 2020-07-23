July 23, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

We lost two icons of the civil rights movement in one day on July 17, Rep. John Lewis and Rev. C. T. Vivian. In this week’s Defender, leaders remember and mourn both warriors.

Though many are acting live COVID-19 is old news, the pandemic is doing more damage now than ever. Get the latest local updates.

Check out the lawsuit aimed at protecting Black and Brown voters come this November.

Learn about efforts to free Darius Elam, a former Texas Southern University student, who spent the last 37 years in prison though no evidence exists that ties him to the crime for which he was convicted.

In sports, Terrance Harris shows how P. J. Tucker seeks to ignite the Rockets’ run for an NBA title.

Plus, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com for the latest on school openings, Houston's response to the 2020 Census and what to expect in the next stimulus package. Plus, In Fit & Fine, former law enforcement officer Harold Chatman shares how he got his fitness start.