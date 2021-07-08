In this week’s Defender…

It’s time to celebrate 713 Day!!! Now some of you might be asking yourselves ‘what is 713 Day?’ I’m glad you asked because this week Defender reporter Laura Onyeneho walks you through the meaning of 713 Day with two Houston Legends, Lil Keke and Paul Wall.

The Olympics are about to get hit with some real H-town talent, in the form of the former Kinkaid High School Track star Raevyn Rogers. Read more about this outstanding talent in the exclusive interview with Defender Managing Editor ReShonda Tate.

Everybody and their momma seem to have something to say about The Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code. In this week’s edition of ‘Let the People Be Heard’ see how some Black folks feel about this change.

The Defender Spotlight is shining bright on the PR powerhouse Misty Starks. Associate Editor Aswad Walker spoke with the Forbes-recognized entrepreneur. Don’t miss their conversation.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) made it official and added two more colleges to its roster. College and Pro Sports Editor Terrance Harris gives you’re the details and its impact.

Tomball Memorial’s Jeric “J.C” Curtis is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. This week Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles examines Curtis’ past that seems to be leading him to a very bright future in baseball.

