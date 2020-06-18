June 18, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

In observance of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, Black dads share the things they are telling their sons during these days of unrest. Check out our In Focus article, “Teaching Survival.”

Atlanta’s response to the death of Rayshard Brooks has been swift. Read about the actions taken and view the timeline.

What happened to police officers and civilian perpetrators in previous shootings? See Aswad Walker’s article, “No Justice, No Peace.”

In sports, Terrance Harris reports on Texan safety Michael Thomas and his concern for the community.

For more news you can use, view www.defendernetwork.com every day for the Daily Dozen top 12 stories.