May 28, 2020

On Social. In this week’s centerfold, we take a look at some of the most talked-about stories on the Internet. Check out what has people buzzing, and what they have to say about it.

Coronavirus tops 100,000 deaths. Our ‘In Focus’ section features a poll from the NAACP on how African Americans are viewing this pandemic. You’ll also want to check out our story on the role religion is playing.

Biden’s gaffe. Former Vice President Joe Biden has put his foot in his mouth again with his “You ain’t Black” comment. But, Biden apologized for the comment, saying he was being “too cavalier” in his interview with radio host Charlamange tha God. In this week’s story, many believe the gaffe opens the door for a Black woman VP.

Sports. Make sure you check out our sports features on a duo leveling the playing field for Black QBs, and ex-football player Keron Williams who has turned tech CEO.

Defender celebrates seniors. Texas A&M University and Prairie A&M University are joining the Defender to give high school and college graduates a chance to shine with our Senior Spotlight. Upload a photo here: https://bit.ly/defenderseniorspotlight2020 to celebrate your graduate.