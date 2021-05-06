In this week’s Defender…

Houston native, International Rap Superstar, and fashion icon Travis Scott is giving back in a major way. Scott is well known for his music and style but Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation are changing the lives of a few HBCU students. Hear from Travis first hand in this week’s Defender to find out more about what kind of impact Scott is making.

Lately, everyone has been talking about the insane voting restrictions that Texas Republicans have proposed. Many are making their opposition known, including major companies like Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, Unilever, Patagonia, and many more. See what implications this opposition may have if the bill passes as it is written today.

Is Black History missing in our education? I think we all know the answer to that, but in the midst of COVID-19, the social justice protest is leading young people to fight for more African-American studies in the classroom. Defender’s Associate Editor Aswad Walker thoroughly examines the education system and Black people’s position in it, paired with expert advice from local educators and leaders on the topic.

This week the Defender’s Fit & Fine is featuring the gorgeous Marketing Manager who has an eye for flavor and food, Karinn Chavarria. Learn more about Karinn online at www.defendernetwork.com .

Attorney Benjamin Crump has quickly become ‘Black America’s Attorney General’ because he seems to be everywhere. Learn more about Attorney Crump and his journey in this week’s Defender.

Basketball Superstar and former Kinkaid and Ridge Point High School standout Isaiah LeBlanc is exceeding expectations in the Puerto Rican League. Defender’s Professional and College Sports Editor Terrance Harris sat down with LeBlanc and got to see how the young player is feeling about the direction of his career.

Fort Bend Marshall High School’s Tiarah Johnson has a skillset on the track that immediately has her prepared for the next level. Defender’s High School Sports Editor Jodie Jiles takes a deep dive into the young hurdlers’ future.

