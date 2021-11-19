In this week’s Defender…

People have been asking ‘Where is Kamala?’ for the last week. The Black community showed up and showed out for her election, and now Vice President Harris is catching criticism for Missing In Action. Is this a warranted concern? Find out in this week’s Defender.

Well-known lawyer and activist Ben Crump is a household name when it comes to defending those who are victims of injustice. Learn a few details about the 200 or more Astroworld tragedy lawsuits.

It’s time to celebrate y’all because this week’s Defender Spotlight- Lawyer Staci Childs– of GirlTalk University received the AT&T Dream in Black Award. See what lead to Childs’ receiving this coveted award in this week’s Defender.

BETO is BACK, and running for Texas Governor. Even though Beto has built a sizable following, winning this race against Governor Greg Abbott will not be the same.

Rice University has officially named school Provost Reginald DesRoches as the next president. This makes DesRoches the first Black man to head the University. Learn more about President DesRoches.

It’s rare that the Defender covers a kicker but Cy-Fair High School’s Kicker Danny Behena is truly making his presence felt. Defender High School Sports Editor Jodie B. Jiles spoke with the young superstar to find out what makes him so special.

