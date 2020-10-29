October 29, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Our featured article by Associate Editor Aswad Walker ‘Last Day: Nov 3: Your Vote Matters,’ details how voters can avoid making the same mistakes made in the 2016 election. Check out the article in this week’s e-edition.

LeBron James is set to produce a documentary on 1921. Sports Editor Terrence Harris shares what’s in store for James as he partners with CNN on ‘Dreamland: The Rise and Fall of Black Wallstreet.’

In the midst of the 2020 Election, check out how the Divine 9 puts their power behind Sen. Kamala Harris, who could be the first-ever African-American female to hold the position of United States Vice President.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top eight stories impacting the Black Community. On the Web, discover details about Reps. Al Green and Sylvia Garcia as they tout victories in Houston USPS oversight and check out how Missouri City is seeking community input in flood-risk planning and preparedness.