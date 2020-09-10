September 10, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

School employees speak out on reopening in this week’s ‘In Focus’ article. The Defender’s Associate Editor, Marilyn Marshall, talked with school employees about their fears, frustrations, and thoughts about heading back to school.

Additionally, we look at how six area school districts are tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and the varying stages of preparing for in-person instruction.

In sports, Sports Editor Terrance Harris brings you a fresh take on how the Texans are preparing for their new season.

