September 17, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Associate Editor Aswad Walker continues our three-part series on Education & COVID. This week, in our second installment, we talk to parents about the challenges of navigating virtual learning.

Also, one of our Defender interns, Kissuth E. Reamo, makes her writing debut with a feature story about a young entrepreneur from Third Ward who has opened the first Black drive-in theater in Houston!

You’ll love our high school sports story. It’s about two highly recruited local volleyball players who changed their commitment from Texas A&M to an HBCU. Read their story and find out why they made the switch.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top 12 stories impacting the Black community. On the Web, read about the many celebrities who are fighting for Black small businesses, more about Mayor Turner’s new office to target human trafficking, and check out the latest Coronavirus information. In Fit & Fine, fitness instructor Monique Ammons shares her touching story of how she turned tragedy into positive steps forward.