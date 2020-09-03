September 3, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

Enjoy Sports Reporter Terrance Harris’ deep dive into how athletes are fighting social justice. So much for ‘Shut up and dribble.’ These athletes are using the power of their platform to speak out about why Black Lives Matter.

In honor of Labor Day, the Defender’s Associate Editor, Marilyn Marshall, lays out some job-hunting tips and techniques that are bound to help boost the unemployment rate, which right now sits at 10.2 percent.

We invite you to stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Also, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com every day for the top 12 stories impacting the Black community. Plus, learn why 58 percent of African Americans say they won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine, why Mayor Sylvester Turner is cautiously optimistic about where we are with the Coronavirus in Houston and check out the heartwarming tributes pouring in for actor Chadwick Boseman. In Fit & Fine, fitness trainer Arist Wright gets us motivated to get healthy and in shape to meet life’s challenges. Check out his feature on Friday.